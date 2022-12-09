FIRE FRACAS: Goods worth lakhs gutted in blaze at five places

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at five places, including two plastic factories in the city within the last 24 hours. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted. However, no casualties were reported.

According to fire brigade officials, the first incident took place at a plastic factory near Modern Square on Sanwer Road. After seeing the flames from the plastic waste in the factory, locals informed the local police and the firemen. About 28,000 litres of water was used to douse the flames.

Another fire incident occurred at the E Sector on Sanwer Road at Surya Pratap’s factory where plastic waste caught fire due to unknown reasons. It was believed that both incidents happened due to an electric short circuit. Firefighters pumped in about 32,000 litres of water to extinguish the flames. No casualty was reported in both the incidents.

A moving truck caught fire near Lavkush Square on Wednesday night. The fire brigade had to use about 4,000 litres of water to contain the flame. The truck cabin was gutted. It is said that the truck was loaded with hen feed and it reached the city from Delhi. According to the officials, the consignment was safe.

The fourth incident took place at a utensil shop of Anil Pandya in Annapurna area. Goods worth thousands of rupees were gutted. About 1,000 litres of water was used to douse the fire. An electric short circuit is believed to be the reason behind the fire incident.

On Thursday evening, fire broke out in a house at Ganga Colony on Dhar Road after a gas cylinder caught fire. No casualty was reported in this incident too.