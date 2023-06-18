Father’s Day Special: Fathers Teach Resilience, Overcoming Failure With Smile! | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Do you wonder how some people can bounce back from a failure so quickly, while others find it challenging to see even a ray of light during failures? If you are among the first kind, then go and say thanks to your dad. Fathers play an important role in ‘Failure Learning’ among kids, says a new study published in Sage Journal.

Study author Yue Yu and colleagues obtained in-depth details on the relation between father presence and adolescents’ resilience. The study concluded, “There is a significant positive correlation between father presence, failure learning, and resilience.”

Speaking to some kids, who have experienced the same and already taken steps in ‘failure learning’, we bring some heart-warming stories.

Accept the challenge

Saanvi Gandhi with her father |



Sharing how her father’s strength inspires her, school student Saanvi Gandhi said, “During lockdown, my father was working when he crumbled down due to sudden back pain.” Discarding it as fatigue, he rested, but it was not just fatigue.

On December 21, 2021, he was diagnosed with slip disc and then, later was on bed rest for 6 months,” Saanvi said. During these months, she spent more time with him and learned to accept every drawback as a challenge.

He braves over adversities

Vijwal Shukla with his father |

“The incident that taught me a lot and connected to my father… happened when I was 8 years old,” Vijwal Shukla, a student, sad. He was returning home when some stray dogs attacked him.

“I was stuck, scared and trying not to get bitten, when my father came searching for me,” Vijwal said. His father braved in front of the dogs and tried to send them away. “Dogs were angry and attacked my father and hurt him, but he didn’t move an inch, kept protecting me,” Vijwal said.

He added that until all the dogs finally left, his father stood before him and later just asked… ‘Vijwal, are you okay?’

He never gives up

Maadhav Naik with his father |

“A few years back, we shifted from India to Singapore, and we came back for a vacation when corona virus spread like wildfire in India,” Maadhav Naik, a student, said.

All the flights were cancelled to Singapore, and the family was stuck here for 9 months. “At that time, my father was very tensed about the situation, as his work was there,” Maadhav said. His father tried all his might but there were strict restrictions to enter Singapore.

“He didn’t give up, he kept trying and finally, he figured a way to reach Singapore,” Maadhav said.

Making difficult choices

Rudransh Rai with his father |

“This incident happened about a year ago, when my father got an opportunity to be transferred to Indore,” Rudransh Rai, a student, said. Coming to Indore was a big change and challenge for his father.

“While my dad could avoid the challenge and extra pressure; be comfortable, he chose otherwise,” Rudransh said.