Farmers Troubled By Delay In Tara Valley Reservoir Repairs In MP's Tanda

The gate was damaged again in December, despite months passing, repair work has not begun

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Farmers Troubled By Delay In Tara Valley Reservoir Repairs In MP's Tanda | FP Image

Tanda (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Dhar district are facing a water crisis as officials are delaying repairs to the damaged Tara Valley reservoir in Tanda area. The broken dam and gate threaten crops on 1,100 hectares.

The reservoir's waste weir broke in September due to heavy rains, causing 3 metres of water to flow away, destroying standing crops. The gate was damaged again in December. Despite months passing, repair work has not begun.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur visited the site after the dam broke and spoke with departmental minister Tulsiram Silawat and the collector.

Despite assurances that damage would be repaired soon, no real progress has been made, claimed farmers. Officials now face the challenge of starting work during peak monsoon season.

Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’
BJP city president Pradeep Gadiya criticised the department, "Not even a single brick has been laid, only sand and gravel have been placed" he said. He demanded a departmental inquiry and warned that thousands of farmers' livelihoods are at risk if work continues to be delayed.

Local leaders express frustration with the slow response. Sarpanch Amar Singh Solanki of Ambasoti Gram Panchayat said multiple written and verbal requests to the administration have not yielded results.

Congress leader Prakashchand Jain warned that delayed work would make crop harvesting impossible.

Villagers, public representatives and farmer groups now demand immediate action before monsoon worsens conditions.

Official speak

Irrigation Department SDO MO Siddiqui said materials are being collected through contractors, and work will start soon, and it will be completed before the rains arrive. Dhar Irrigation Department's engineer MS Chouhan promised work would be finished within seven days.

Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan'

