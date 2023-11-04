Farmers' Struggle For Fertilizer: Change In Distribution Schedule Demanded

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Amit Choudhary visited a fertilizer distribution centre in Alot as farmers in the region are struggling with fertilizer scarcity during the Rabi crop season.

He demanded changes in the distribution schedule, by pushing distribution to begin at 8:30 and tokens to be provided to all farmers in waiting. SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal agreed and gave assurance regarding these changes.

Notably, despite government assurances of an adequate supply of fertilizers, farmers are experiencing delays and difficulties in obtaining the essential fertilizer.

The situation has reached such a point that farmers are forced to stand in line at fertilizer distribution centres as early as 2 am. Just to secure their place in the queue, farmers often reserve their spot by leaving slippers and stones.

Many are left waiting for hours, with distribution only beginning after 11 am. The token system, used for distributing fertilizers further complicated the process. This fertilizer shortage issue bears a grim resemblance to the previous year, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by farmers.

Earlier, MLA Manoj Chawla and his partner, Yogendra Singh Jadon faced legal issues due to their involvement in providing fertilizer to farmers at a distribution centre. These legal complications remain unresolved.

