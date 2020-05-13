Farmers in Indore use solar dryers to save their produce during lockdown

Sharing how it works and helps farmers, Janak said, “My husband (late) Jimmy McGilligan had innovated this technology in Indore as we both worked for sustainable development.” During lockdown, when the farmers were stuck at home with no way to sell their vegetables, solar dryers came to rescue.

“Any vegetable, fruits and produce can be dried easily and quickly in the dryer helping farmers save their produce from staling,” Janak said. She explained that these solar dried vegetables and fruits have a longer life even up to a year without any preservatives.

“Another benefit that is making this trending among people is that solar drying kills all the germs,” Janak said.

A farmer who saved his crop by the use of solar dryer Giridhar Kulkarni said, “I would have been doomed if I had to throw all my produce. I am not an elite farmer, so throwing away an entire produce can even affect my survival. Solar drying facility came as miraculous rescuer for me and my family. We are still able to eat from that produce and sell it some nearby areas.”