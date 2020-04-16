Jimmy McGilligan Sustainable Week 2020: Online discussion on food processing with solar power

Indore: On the second day of 9th Jimmy McGilligan Sustainable Week 2020, Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta and users of solar power discussed food processing through solar in an online seminar on Thursday.

After Jimmy’s demise, Janak started organising ‘sustainable week’ in his memory that has developed a big network at local, national and international level in the last 9 year.

Says retired government officer Surkha Sonawane, “Solar dryer is a very simple yet useful instrument which runs on solar energy. I started drying a few vegetables and fruits which resulted in a new, healthy and easy way of cooking. This learning and knowledge led me to form an independent group by the name 'sampurna life'. Under this brand, I have tried to solve a few cooking problems which we all face in our daily life. These solutions were in the form of some quick, easy to make and ready to eat premixes, dry fruits, some vegetables which can be rehydrated or can be eaten raw. The best part of solar drying is that it retains the nutritive value of the product and earns a much longer shelf life.”

Ghanshyam Lukhi, an industrialist from Surat, Gujrat, said, “Solar cooked products have more nutritional values and taste delicious compared to other processing methods. We can choose natural organic raw materials which have high nutritional values and there is no need for preservatives as it will be consumed in 1-2 days. It will also give us self-satisfaction and our thoughts also change towards sustainability and spiritual growth too.”

Varun Raheja, an entrepreneur, said, “About 1/3rd of the total production of fresh fruits and vegetables goes waste and we are only able to process just 2 % of total production. Processing reduces the post-harvest losses and directly contribute to the income of farmers.”