Indore Municipal Corporation distributes 6.5 lakh food packets, 1.57 lakh ration bags during lockdown

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday claimed to have distributed around 6.5 lakh food packets and .157 lakh ration bags among poor people who are among the worst-hit lot due to lockdown imposed to check coronavirus cases.

“We daily receive demands for food packets and ration bags by poor people at IMC call centre. Apart from this, demands are made on the helpline numbers of Central and State governments and CM Helpline which are forwarded to us. Based on information received from all these numbers, we have so far distributed more than 6.48 lakh food packets and 1.57 lakh ration bags among needy people,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

He also stated that public representatives also alert IMC about requirement of food packets and ration bags.

The work of preparing food packets in various places of the city in collaboration with voluntary organizations and ration packaging is being done at Omni Palace with the cooperation of donors and corporation funds.

On April 15, 16000 ration bags and 38000 food packets were distributed. The ration bags contains 5 kg flour, 2 kg rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of oil, 500 grams of sugar, 500 grams of salt.

Singh said that a team of 40 employees is continuously working at the Corporation Call Center and 100 employees are doing packaging work. Apart from this, 300 employees roped into packaging by corporation contractor Pappu Bhatia In three shifts of 8 -8 hours.

Apart from this, 30 teams of the level of zonal officer and assistant revenue officer of the corporation have been prepared by which food packet and ration distribution is being done, food packet and ration distribution work is being done from more than 100 vehicles.