FAMILY WITH A ‘BIG HEART’: Multiple organs zipped through to save lives in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four Green Corridors were created in the city on Monday morning to rush vital organs to save the lives of patients through transplantation.

Bombay Hospital’s Dr Amit Joshi said the heart, lungs, kidneys, cornea, skin, and a hand of a 52-year-old brain dead woman were ferried to the needy patient. It was the first time that the hand of a brain-dead donor was sent outside the state for transplantation.

Vinita Khajanchi, resident of Ratlam Kothi, was admitted to Bombay Hospital on January 13. She was suffering from hydrocephalus, an ailment in the brain, and was declared brain dead on Sunday. Her organs were donated.

SEAMLESS OPERATION

The first green corridor was built from Bombay Hospital to the airport. In seventeen minutes, the woman’s hand was taken from the hospital to the airport. After this, the woman’s lungs were sent to the airport in just fifteen minutes through a second green corridor. In just five minutes, the kidney of the woman was sent to CHL hospital through the third green corridor. The second kidney was transplanted to a patient admitted in Bombay Hospital.

The fourth green corridor was created between Bombay Hospital and Choithram Hospital through which the woman’s liver was sent. The woman’s hand was transplanted to a teenager admitted in Mumbai’s Global Hospital while her lungs will be transplanted to a patient admitted in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.

Unfortunate ending

There was no improvement in the patient’s condition despite relentless efforts. The patient was declared brain-dead around 1.30 pm on Sunday afternoon the doctors said.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College, said, “This is the first time we sent the hand of a brain death patient outside the state through a green corridor.”

In June 2022, after the death of Vinita Khazanchi’s father-in- law, his eyes, skin and body were donated. The relatives wanted to donate the woman’s leg as well, but it could not be possible due to technical reasons.

WHAT ALL ‘SHE’ DONATED

*HEART, LUNGS, KIDNEYS, LIVER, SKIN, HAND AND CORNEA