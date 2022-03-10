Fake BCI letter case: DHE orders FIR against SIC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education (DHE) has directed Indore division additional director (higher education) professor Suresh Silawat to get an FIR registered against Sagar International College (SIC), which had furnished a fake letter of Bar Council of India (BCI) to obtain recognition from the department.

In a circular addressed to the AD, commissioner (higher education) Deepak Singh said that the Liberal Educational Minority Trust, which runs SIC, had submitted fake documents for obtaining recognition from the DHE for offering law courses.

Singh directed the AD to get an FIR registered against the chairman and secretary of the trust for the fraud and report back to him.

Claiming that it was a letter of recognition from the BCI, SIC in Dhar had taken recognition from the DHE for the 2018’19 session. The college had also obtained affiliation from DAVV, which was granted with the condition attached that it would produce letter of recognition from the BCI before the exams for the law courses began. Ahead of the examinations, colleges are required to submit the BCI’s recognition letter to the university.

The SIC had submitted a recognition letter at DAVV claiming that it was issued by the BCI before commencement of exams in 2019.

On the basis of the letter, DAVV had held an examination of the law course students of SIC. However, some people lodged complaints with the university administration that the letter submitted by SIC was “fake”. As a result, DAVV denied affiliation to the college in 2020.

Dhar MLA Neena Verma had raised the issue in the Assembly alleging that SIC was a “rogue college” which was situated in her constituency. She had claimed that the college lacked the permission to operate, yet it was admitting students, thereby ruining their future.

Following instructions from the DHE, DAVV had sent the letter submitted by SIC to the BCI for verifying its genuineness in 2020, but no response was received from the council. In 2021, DHE also sent a letter to the BCI for verifying the genuineness of the letter submitted by SIC but to no avail. In February, the BCI rejected the letter as “fake” and stated that no permission to the said college had been granted for running law courses.

Now, that DHE has ordered getting an FIR registered against college chairman Prem Sagar and the secretary. The DAVV may also follow suit as a “fake” letter was submitted to the university also by SIC.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls cabinet meeting following election results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST