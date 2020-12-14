Extensively shot in the city, the story will relate to the ‘aam Indori’

Indore: Move over “An evening in Paris” and “Love in Tokyo”… ‘Indore ishq’ is all set to earn more fame for the city in the coming days in the form of a web series. After achieving a ‘FOUR-MIDABLE’ four times in a row Swachchata win, Indore has earned the habit of becoming a newsmaker.

Now, Indore will have its own love story. To showcase the Indori love story in a web-series, film-maker Samit Kakkad with his cast and crew visited the city for the shooting of his upcoming web-series “Indori Ishq”. The series will be shot extensively on the streets of Indore and other locales too to give the series a realistic touch of the cleanest city of India. Samit Kakkad Films Production House is involved in the making of “Indori Ishq”.

‘Shoot @ sight’

The shooting started two days ago at Bada Rawla premises. Samit said he has shot scenes at Maheshwar too. “We have shot in Phooti Kothi and I am planning to take more shots in Indore at Sarafa, Chappan Dukaan and other such places,” said Samit.

He added, “Indore is very beautiful and picturesque. We have canned some great shots for our web-series. People here are cooperating and have treated us with open arms.”

Story, script and filmography

The film story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Indore-based writer, Kunal Marathe. He said, “To bring the flavor of Indore into the story, I have used a few Indori words to spice up the actors' dialogues. I have written the story in a format which resembles “the story” of the “aam Indorean” so that he or she can relate to the script and story. ”

Vijay mishra is the director of photography of the web-series. He has also worked in production of a noted web-series Raktanchal.

Cast, Crew and Budget

The film stars Ritwik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari. Ritwik Sahore has worked in Ferrari Ki Sawari (2012) and in Dangal. He started his career at the age of 12. Vedika has also worked in TV serial, “Woh Apna Sa” as Neha Jindal. Samit said that the web-series shoot is scheduled in the city for 20 days. There are as many as 85 crew members. The budget of the web-series has, however, not been disclosed.

Yuvraj Varadraj Mandloi Zamindar said…

“It is our honor that the film is being shot in our residence at Bada Rawla (Mahel Kachehri). We are thankful to the tourism minister Usha Thakur and the government for easily facilitating us. We are in contact with many international firms which are also considering our place for shoots. Many are approaching us for shooting in Bada Rawla. This is a bonus for heritage preservation”.

Yuvraj Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar