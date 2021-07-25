Exam centre for corona-hit patients on MGMMC campus stays empty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A state service examination centre, set up on the campus of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) for the candidates afflicted with the coronavirus, has remained empty.

Preliminary examinations of MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC)-2020 were held on Sunday.

There was barely any corona-afflicted candidate or the one suspected of it at the MGMMC centre.

The officials of the service commission and those of the district administration decided to set up a separate examination for the corona-afflicted or corona-suspected candidates.

Everyone followed the covid-19 protocols at all examination centres in the city.

There are two sessions of the examination: one from 10am to 12 noon and another from 2.15pm to 04.15pm. More than 3, 46, 000 candidates have taken the examinations.

The commission has made arrangements for social- distancing norms. All examination halls were sanitized.

Special centres for Covid-19-infected candidates have been set up in each district.