 Eurasian Group Delegates To Enjoy Special Treat: Free Meals At Indore's Chhappan Dukaan
Delegates from nine member nations and 15 observer countries will enjoy complimentary meals at Chhappan Dukaan, city's famous iconic culinary destinations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Eurasian Group Delegates To Enjoy Special Treat: Free Meals At Indore's Chhappan Dukaan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City is all set to showcase its renowned hospitality during the 41st EAG meeting of the Eurasian Group, scheduled from November 25 to 29. Delegates from nine member nations and 15 observer countries will enjoy complimentary meals at Chhappan Dukaan, city's famous iconic culinary destinations.

All dishes will be offered free of charge, courtesy the traders at Chhappan, with no expenses borne by the district administration. The initiative aims to highlight Indore's famed hospitality, with traders recommending signature dishes like Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Makka ki Roti aur Sarson ka Saag, hot dogs, Shikanji, Ras Malai, Pattis, and Kulfi.

article-image

Preparations are already underway, emphasizing cleanliness, staff uniforms, and hygiene protocols. Gunjan Sharma, president of the Chhappan DukanVyapariSangh, stated, “Indore has always been known for its warm hospitality.

This is our way of making the guests feel welcomed and offering them a taste of our culture.” An external agency has also been roped in to audit hygiene standards. Meanwhile, the food safety officers inspected all 56 shops at Chhappan Dukaan using a mobile testing lab.

“Over 50 items were tested on-site, and 35 samples were sent to State Food Testing Laboratory for further analysis. Inspections are also being conducted at hotels accommodating the delegates, with officials advising on maintaining food purity,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

