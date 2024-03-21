Enforcement Of MCC: Health Services Should Not Be Affected, Says Collector

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, on Wednesday, instructed the concerned staff that the health services should not be affected during the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC). Health institution in-charges should ensure that their respective works are completed on priority and within the stipulated time limit, he said.

Speaking at a review meeting of the health services, the collector said that the community health officers should remain compulsorily present at their respective headquarters and complete the assigned tasks on time. Action was taken against the officers who were not at the headquarters and instructions were given to stop their salaries. For not completing the work on time, a show cause notice was served to the officer of Biriyakhedi of Khachrod area and instructions were given to the concerned officer to submit a reply.

The collector directed periodical checking of the seasonal diseases occurring among the common people and pregnant women and updated their registration data. He instructed the CMHO to hold a meeting of various social organisations regarding blood donation.

TRAINING PROGRAMME

During a training programme related to Lok Sabha elections organised in the auditorium of Polytechnic College, district returning officer (DRO) Neeraj Kumar Singh said that sector officers and sector police officers play an important role in conducting the elections peacefully and successfully. All sector officers should understand the election-related nuances well and implement them effectively, he said. SP Pradeep Sharma, DDRO Mahendra Kavache and UDA CEO and nodal officer, training, Sandeep Soni were present in the training.

UEC INSPECTED

The counting of votes for the Ujjain-Alot parliamentary constituency will take place on June 4. The counting centre has been made at Government Engineering College, Ujjain. The counting centre was inspected by the collector and SP on Wednesday. The collector instructed the officials to ensure arrangements for the counting of votes as per the instructions of the State Election Commission.

PUBLICITY CHARIOTS

To improve the voting percentage in Lok Sabha Elections, special voter awareness campaign vehicles will be run in Ujjain North and South assembly constituencies of the district with less than 75 percent voting. Voters will be made aware of voting through voter awareness vehicles. The collector flagged off two campaign chariots from the Administrative Complex building on Wednesday.

SPECIAL FACILITY

The collector informed that citizens can apply to add their names to the voter list up to 10 days before the deadline for submitting nomination papers. Those voters whose names are not listed in the voter list can enroll themselves. The Election Commission of India has provided both online and offline facilities to add names to the voter list. For this, citizens can contact their BLOs for offline application and use the voter helpline app and voters.eci.gov.in for online application.