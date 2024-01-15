'Efforts Will Be Made To Open Centre Of ISRO In MP'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Sunday said that science and technology are pat subjects for him and that’s why he kept these departments with him. “Very less people have interests in science and technology, but I like them so far and so much that even if CM’s post can be given to anybody, I would stick on these departments," he said in a lighter mood during the Scientific Youth Dialogue Programme.

The programme was organised in the Sankul Hall of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy under the joint aegis of Government Madhav Science College and Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology.

Addressing the students, college teachers, and intellectuals, the CM said that efforts should be made to open a centre of ISRO in Madhya Pradesh also. From the scientific point of view, the government is working for the youth who are interested in science. Our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science. More such youth dialogue programmes will be organised so that science students can communicate with our senior scientists from time to time so that our youth can move forward with new thinking.

Yadav said that a Vedic clock tower for the counting of pious dates of Parvas and Tyohars will soon be dedicated to the public in Ujjain.

Earlier, director of National Remote Sensing Centre of Hyderabad (ISRO) Dr Prakash Chauhan said that science and technology have a big contribution in taking our society forward. Today, after coming to Ujjain, there was a direct interaction with the students and their queries were resolved. He said that today’s young generation is a very good-thinking generation. The scientists of our country are bringing glory to the country. “Do not be afraid of failures, but take lessons from them because success comes after failures only,” he told students. On the occasion, CM Yadav released a brochure.

'Avantika' launched

The CM launched the grand serial 'Avantika' produced by director Seema Kapoor (Delhi) on the mythological history of Ujjain by pressing the remote. This serial will be telecast on Doordarshan’s national channel DD National from January 22, which can be seen every Monday to Thursday at 9 pm. Seema Kapoor said that this serial has been produced in collaboration with the prestigious institute of Ujjain, Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute. She said that 130 episodes of the serial Avantika will be produced.