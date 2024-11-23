Eduniversal Rankings-2024: IIM-I Secures 3rd Rank In Central Asia & 1st In 4 Palmes Category | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has achieved 3rd rank in Central Asia and 1st rank in the 4 Palmes of Excellence category in the Eduniversal Rankings 2024. Besides, IIM Indore’s Dean's Vote score has seen an impressive rise from 136 per cent in 2023 to 358 per cent, highlighting the growing recognition and influence of the institute on the global stage.

The accolade was received by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai at the grand Eduniversal World Convention held in Guadalajara, Mexico, on November 21. The award, conferred during the iconic Palmes of Excellence Ceremony, recognises institutions that demonstrate unparalleled international influence and impact in academia, leadership and research.

“As we continue to build our global presence, we now set our sights on reaching the 5 Palmes category in the near future. At IIM Indore, we are committed to upholding the highest standards in business education and empowering our students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills to thrive in a dynamic world. We ensure that our students lead with purpose and contribute meaningfully to the global business landscape,” said Rai.

"I am even more delighted to see the top three ranks in Central Asia being claimed by IIMs – IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Indore taking the lead. This remarkable achievement reflects the growing influence and recognition of Indian business schools on the global stage. At IIM Indore, we are proud to contribute to this legacy and continue striving for excellence in shaping the future of business education,” added Rai.

IIM Indore’s third rank in Central Asia and first in the 4 Palmes of Excellence league is a result of its significant strides in global partnerships with 60 educational institutions across 24 countries, its Triple Crown Accreditation from three prestigious international accreditation agencies, namely EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA (making it only 1% of the B-Schools globally to have achieved this) and its outstanding efforts in tackling five critical global challenges: inequality, urbanisation, rural development, environmental sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

Rai emphasised, "This milestone reflects the dedication, innovation, and excellence demonstrated by our faculty, staff, participants, and alumni. It inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and contributing meaningfully to academia, industry, and society."

The Eduniversal Palmes of Excellence ranks business schools globally based on their influence and reputation. The 4 Palmes represent the top business schools with significant international influence and a strong global reputation. Below this, schools are ranked within the 3 Palmes, 2 Palmes, and 1 Palm categories, recognising their impact on international, regional, or local levels.

Achieving the 3rd rank in Central Asia and 1st rank in the 4 Palmes of Excellence category is a significant milestone for IIM Indore. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to shaping socially responsible leaders who drive innovation and inclusivity Prof Himanshu Rai IIM Indore director

Deans' Vote Survey

Among the 1000 best business schools across 153 countries and nine geographical zones, including Africa, Central Asia, Central & Eastern Europe, Eurasia & the Middle East, Far East Asia, Latin America, North America, Oceania and Western Europe, 74% of the deans participated in the Deans' Vote survey, underscoring the global influence and recognition of the Eduniversal Rankings.

Eduniversal Palmes of Excellence Rankings

It assesses business schools across 153 countries based on rigorous qualitative and quantitative criteria, including accreditations, global partnerships, international collaborations, and peer recognition through the highly respected Deans’ Vote.