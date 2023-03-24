 EAT RIGHT CHALLENGE: 'Indore Nahi Raha No.1', Slips to 23rd position
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreEAT RIGHT CHALLENGE: 'Indore Nahi Raha No.1', Slips to 23rd position

EAT RIGHT CHALLENGE: 'Indore Nahi Raha No.1', Slips to 23rd position

Bhopal stands 2nd, Gwalior 5th, Ujjain 8th in the country; 10 districts of MP in national top 50

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore In a big jolt to district administration and food safety officers, Indore slipped from first to 23rd position in the second phase of Eat Right Challenge.

Indore acquired the first spot in the first phase of the competition but lost 22 positions in the second phase to stand at 23rd position. Many districts that lagged behind Indore in the first phase took giant leaps in the second phase. As per the results released by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), Indore secured 162 out of total 200 marks and secured 81% in the competition.

A food safety officer, wishing anonymity, said, Indore had overcome targets with huge margin in the first phase and neared saturation in many tasks like licensing and registration. “In the second phase, it had to increase percentage in various tasks. It was a tough ask as they had already over-achieved it in the first phase,” he said.

International millet campaign pays off International millet campaign through fairs and anti-adulteration campaign for purity paid rich dividend to the state as 10 districts found place in top 50 districts.

Bhopal got second position while Gwalior came fifth and Ujjain eighth in the country in Eat Right Challenge. Ten districts of MP are in top 50 districts of the country, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials. The other districts include Rewa at 18th, Indore at 23rd, Sagar at 25th, Damoh at 26th, Jabalpur at 27th, Satna 29th and Balaghat 43th. Around 260 districts participated in the competition in the country.

ERI movement

The Eat Right India(ERI) movement has been launched by FSSAI to protect health of the people and the planet by transforming food ecosystem of the country through a systematic approach. It is based on three key themes- Eat Safe, Eat Healthy, and Eat Sustainable.

Read Also
FP Analysis: Forget finance, Consulting rules in IIM-Indore Placements
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Pradeep Mishra questions foreign influence 

Indore: Pradeep Mishra questions foreign influence 

Indore: Manipur youth delegates visit ancient town, interact with CM

Indore: Manipur youth delegates visit ancient town, interact with CM

Indore: Five held for laptop fraud, 9 computers recovered 

Indore: Five held for laptop fraud, 9 computers recovered 

Indore: Fine collected from driver of Medi-Caps University for jumping red light 5 times  

Indore: Fine collected from driver of Medi-Caps University for jumping red light 5 times  

Three years of Covid outbreak in Indore: Sporadic cases reason of concern once again

Three years of Covid outbreak in Indore: Sporadic cases reason of concern once again