Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake took place at around 04:53 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:19 AM IST