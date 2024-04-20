Due To Heavy Rain In Dubai Indore-Dubai Flights Cancelled

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the flood-like situation created by heavy rains in Dubai, the Dubai-Indore and Indore-Dubai flights on Thursday night were cancelled, causing problems for passengers in both Indore and Dubai.

Air India Express operates flights in this sector. From Dubai, the flight arrives at the Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport on Thursday at 10.30 pm and returns to Dubai at 12.40 am. In all, 186 passengers had booked the Dubai-Indore flight. Officials from the city airport informed that the flight was cancelled due to water logging at Dubai Airport. Operations of flights to and from most countries of the world to Dubai have come to a standstill.

Rewa, Kochuveli trains cancelled, one diverted

Owing to the blocks in some other divisions of the Railway, the operation of three city-bound trains has been affected. While Rewa and Kochuveli trains were cancelled, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi trains were diverted. According to the official information, due to the commissioning of a third line in Katni-Bina section of the West Central Railway, Jabalpur, a block at Ganeshganj station is taken.

Thus, the operation of train number 11703 running from Rewa to Mhow is cancelled for April 30. Similarly, the operation of train number 11704 running from Mhow to Rewa is cancelled for May 1. Due to the block between Erupalel-Tondalagopavaram-Madhira stations for the commissioning of a third line, the operation of train number 22645 Indore-Kochuveli express train is cancelled for April 28, 30 and May 5, 7 and 20. Similarly, the operation of train number 22646 Kochuveli Indore will remain cancelled for April 30 and May 2, 7, 9 and 18.

Diversion of train due to farmers’ protest

Due to continuous protest by farmers at Shambhu station of Ambala division, the operation of Mhow-Mata Vaishno Devi Katra was diverted. Train no. 12919 Mhow-Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, departed from Mhow on Friday, will be diverted to New Delhi, Jakhal, Dhuri and Ludhiana.