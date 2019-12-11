DRI Indore seized 8kg Smuggled gold in Raipur

Indore: The sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) the city based Zonal Unit, succeeded in foiling the major gold smuggling attempt in Raipur by doing seizure of 8kg gold. The worth of the gold is estimated Rs 3.13 crore. This is the part of Pan-India action, wherein altogether 42 kg gold worth Rs 16.5 crore was seized. In all 10 persons have been arrested so far.

The Pan-India action was carried out simultaneously in Raipur, Kolkata and Mumbai on Sunday. However the Revenue intelligence agency breaks the news on Tuesday. Official sources informed that as part of the pan-India operation of DRI, the Indore Zonal Unit of DRI, along with DRI Raipur Regional Unit, seized 8 kgs of foreign origin smuggled gold valued at Rs 3.13 crores in an operation at Raipur.

In this well-coordinated pan-India operation executed by DRI over the last two days, Indore Zonal Unit of DRI, along with Mumbai and Kolkata Zonal Units, has busted a gold smuggling syndicate.

Specific Intelligence was received that in the LTT Kurla Express the carrier was carrying foreign smuggled gold. In Early morning of 8th Dec, Officers of DRI Indore and Raipur intercepted the carrier Milan Kumar at Raipur and recovered and seized 8 kgs of foreign origin smuggled gold. Milan Kumar was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act. Also, he had smuggled more than 20 kgs Gold in the past, valued at Rs. 8 crores.

The operation of DRI resulted in simultaneous seizures of gold in Kolkata, Raipur and Mumbai from various members of this gold smuggling syndicate.