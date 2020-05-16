Doctors may suffer burnout syndrome post-Covid era, says psychiatrist Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan

They are not only burning the midnight oil, they are also subjected to 'burnout syndrome'. COVID-19 has not only been taking its toll on the patients but also on the mental health of the doctors and paramedics who are working tirelessly for last two months. According to HoD of Psychiatry Department Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan about 20 per cent doctors fighting with COVID-19 are suffering from ‘Burnout Syndrome’. He also anticipates that about 40 per cent doctors will face some kind of depression if the situation remains the same for next two months.

“Burnout syndrome is the result of chronic work-related stress, with symptoms characterized by feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to work. All doctors know that they suffering from it but the sense of responsibility i.e. COVID-19 is threat for humanity and we will have to bring people out of it, gives them strength to fight,” he said.

Dr Razdan added that about 40 per cent of doctors will face some kind of depression like insomnia and anxiety.

The HoD also added shared the tips that doctors should spare a time for regular exercise, listening to music and talking to the loved ones for avoiding such situation.

“What we suggested for the public are the same Pprescription" for the doctors. Do meditation, listen to music, talk to family and friends and exercise can save them from mental disorders,” the psychiatrist said.

Free Press talked to some of the doctors and learnt how they are managing their stress and remaining mentally fit.

Son’s wish ‘Khyal Rakhna’ keeps me emotionally strong

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Medicine Department’s Dr Sanjay Dubey has been working as a bridge between the front line warriors and the administration for last two months. He's not only handling the administration part of Chest Ward but also helping the team to remain motivated and healthy.

“Every day when I leave my home, my son Anjaney says, ‘Khyal Rakhna’. His words give me strength and I use to pass the same advice to the people I met throughout the day which makes a bond of care among us. Many times, we feel low but after seeing the patients recovering and discharging from the hospital, we get a boost to keep up the work,” Dr Dubey said.

He added that they have developed a bong of family with the team which keeps they emotionally healthy

COVID has come for ‘good’; we will come out as winner

Pulmonologist in MGM Medical College Dr Deepak Bansal believe that COVID-19 has come for ‘good’ in terms of strengthening the health system of the country. He has been talking to his family on video call for last two months. “We have a responsibility of a team of COVID warriors bonded with each other emotionally. Anyone in the team face emotional breakdown, we all use to support each other as a team. A round the clock psychiatrist is also deployed for the mental well being of patients as well as doctors,” he said.

Dr Bansal shared that he finds it hard to counsel his son who always miss him home. “I use to give him example of a soldier during war and the situation if he denies going on frontline. We all working as support pillar for each other and will come out as a winner soon,” he added.

Discharging patients give hope to keep fighting

Chief Operating Officer of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Rajeev Singh is the key resource of the institute which has been handling highest number of COVID patients. He is living in the guest house even when his family is in the city to keep them safe from infection.

“We cannot even think to get drained emotionally as we have responsibility of not only the patients but the staff and team. Every requirement of team, patients and administration is our responsibility and we don’t get time to turn emotional. However, I miss my family much and spending time with them reuniting patients with their family discharging from hospital give me strength and boost me emotionally as well,” Singh said adding “I find myself fortunate to get the chance of serving the patients in critical time.”