Diwali celebrations in Guna on Oct 11 for Mahakal event

Celebration | Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the first phase of Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in the historical, mythological and religious city of Ujjain on Tuesday that is expected to significantly boost tourism in this holy city of state, BJP District President Dharmendra Singh Simarwar said.

In a press release, BJP district media in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali informed that that a new era of cultural revival is being witnessed by us under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We have seen Baba Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi and now Mahakal Corridor. It is not possible for everyone to visit the temple on the same day so arrangements have been made at prominent temples for live telecast.

Simarwar has made an appeal to party workers to light lamps at the nearest temple on the auspicious day and perform Shiva Bhajan, Pooja, Kirtan, Abhishek, Aarti. There will be conch shell sound, bells and gongs will be played. Temples across the district will be decorated with special lights and earthen lamps and special religious-cultural programmes would be organised.

The over 900-metre-long corridor 'Mahakal Lok' named as one of the largest such corridors in India around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the re-development project around the ancient Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple that gets devotees throughout the year.The†corridor†will immensely benefit pilgrims and local people in better expanding economic activities.