Diwali 2020: Indoreans gifting Ayurveda products to show care this year

Indore: With coronavirus outbreak, people have not only become more conscious about their own health but are also changing their usual ways to ensure health and safety for everyone around them.

Transforming the way we give presents and celebrate festivals, Indoreans are early adopters and now trendsetters for the world. Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when we create sweet memories and even enjoy sweets in abundance.

However, this is the first time when Diwali gift is a pack of Ayurveda roots and teas instead of usual sweets and goodies.

This change is not only helping in boosting immunity, but also secretly helping Madhya Pradesh in keeping its large forest cover safe.

Wondering how? Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce has prepared special gift pack of herbal indigenous roots and teas. Most Indoreans are happily switching over to such healthy gift packs over traditional Diwali gifts.

The forest gift pack has variants of Ashwangandha, Trikatu, Giloy, Kalmegh and Herbal Tea. Other than this, a special pack of Chaywanprash and natural forest honey is also trending.

“Diwali is a time, when we give presents to the ones we love and pray for their health and happiness,” homemaker Sonam Jaisinghani said. Citing coronavirus outspread, she added that it is essential to think twice before buying and then gifting something.

“I don’t feel it is wise for me to gift someone a pack of namkeen or sweets this year, instead yes, a pack of healthy snacks and especially such pure forest produce is a better idea,” Jaisinghani said.

“Gifting is an essential part of Diwali celebrations for us, because it is a way to connect with our clients on a personal level,” Jeetu Vasudev, a businessman, said. This year, he had been looking for a good present, as people are more conscious about their health and eating healthy.

“Gifting crockery and other items often shows our carelessness, so when we heart about indigenous forest produce, it was the perfect gift,” Vasudev said.

Other than this, many herbal and natural products have seen an increase in demand especially as gift packs.

A start-up owner Aubrey King-Lee that produces natural soaps including goat milk soap has also seen a boost by providing gift packs.