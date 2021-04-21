Divyang Premier League: Mumbai Ideals team captain is Indian Institute of Technology Indore deputy manager

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Captain of Mumbai Ideals team, which participated in Divyang Premier League held in UAE, is an official of Indian Institute of Technology Indore.
“Mumbai Ideals team captain Brajesh Dwivedi is a deputy manager at IIT Indore,” said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar in a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The first Divyang Premier League 2021 tournament, akin to IPL, was held in UAE. In all, 6 teams participated in the tournament, which included Mumbai Ideals, Delhi Challengers, Knight Fighters, Chennai Superstarz, Rajasthan Rajwade and Gujarat Hitters.
Dwivedi showed exemplary capabilities wherein he was the man of the match against Rajasthan Rajwade in which he took 4 wickets and scored 11 runs. In the second match against Chennai Superstarz, he took 1 wicket and scored 25 runs.
Dwivedi said he takes challenges head on and never underestimates himself because he is a Divang. “I am thankful to IIT Indore for providing all the support required without which it would not have been possible to achieve results. I am also thankful to my family, friends, people of Satna and Indore who have supported and guided me all along,” he added.
IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said Dwivedi has not only done the institute proud but also showed that dreams do come true when one follows it passionately. “Dwivedi has maintained a very good balance between official commitments and sports activities, and this has been possible due to his dedication and tireless hard work. Institute promotes and supports such talents,” he remarked.
Dwivedi has been a member of Indian Divyang Cricket team for the past four years. Chennai Superstarz emerged as champion of the first Divyang Premier League.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)