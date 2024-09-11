 District Crime Roundup: 29 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized; Police Solve Theft Case In 24 Hrs
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police, on Tuesday, seized 29 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh. The police received an intelligence of a car transporting illicit liquor from Mangod Phata towards Amjhera.

Taking swift action, the police reached Rajpura where the mentioned car was seen. As the police cordoned off the road, the driver fled the scene, leaving the car, filled with illicit liquor. Taking advantage of police vehicle collision with the milestone at Ganiyara Phata, the accused managed to flee the scene. The police also prepared a panchnama on the spot. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

Under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, ASP Indrajit Bakalwar, SDOP Ashutosh Patel and Amjhera police station in-charge, inspector Ravindra Kumar Baria and his team including SI Jaipal Billore, Bhursingh Baghel and others played a commendable role in the action.

Badnawar police have solved a theft case within 24 hours, arresting two accused and recovering Rs 44,000 cash and a motorcycle. The accused, Asharam Makwana and Sushil Meda stole a bag containing Rs 48,650 cash, an aadhaar card and a loan company ID card from a motorcycle parked near Delchi village.

The complainant, Kailash Tomar had stopped the bike to urinate when the theft occurred. A team led by station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan was formed to investigate the case. The accused were arrested and produced in court and are currently in judicial custody. The swift action by the police have been praised and the case has been solved within a short period. The SP has announced a reward for the team.

