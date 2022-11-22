Dhar: 'Worried by Bharat Jodo's success, BJP trying to weaken Congress'

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after an FIR was registered against Congress MLA from Gandhwani constituency Umang Singhar, Dhar district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam extended his support to his fellow party man.

Gautam, an arch-rival to Singhar within the party opposed the police FIR against the MLA saying that the administration hastened in the case. It is a matter between husband and wife and they should be allowed to resolve the matter themselves, he said.

According to Gautam, the administration should not have acted so quickly as it is a matter between husband and wife.

He said in such matters, a case is registered only after statements of both the parties are recorded.

Gautam said the FIR against the MLA was nothing but a politically motivated move by the rival party in the state that is finding it hard to digest the success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and an attempt is being made to weaken the Congress.

The district Congress president demanded that the case be withdrawn and Singhar and his wife should settle the matter between themselves.

Similarly, district Congress spokesman and Youth Congress leader Ajay Singh Thakur supported Singhar saying that BJP leaders are now facing the heat of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and thus are playing a mudslinging game.

Thakur added that BJP is trying to frame one of the prominent tribal leaders in this Nimar region, by taking a family dispute public. He said it’s nothing but a BJP conspiracy.

As per the statement of the complainant to Dhar police, the two met during a private function, after which the MLA called her to Bhopal and they got married on April 16, 2022.

After staying in Bhopal for a few days, the MLA brought the complainant, who hails from Jabalpur, to Dhar. It was during this time that the MLA raped and tortured her mentally.