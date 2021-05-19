Dhar: Quash FIR against MLA Umang Singhar as he is innocent, says district Congress unit

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and party workers from the district have demanded that the FIR registered against Congress MLA and former state forest minister Umang Singhar be quashed.
A Congress party delegation led by Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar’s representative and Dhar assembly constituency party spokesman and advocate Ajaysingh Thakur met additional collector Bhupendra Rawat here on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum.
An FIR was registered against Umang Singhar for abetment of suicide by Shahpura police in Bhopal on Monday after 39-year-old Sonia Bhardwaj hanged herself to death at Singhar’s bungalow in B sector in Shapura, Bhopal, on Sunday evening.
In a suicide note, Sonia said she was depressed with MLA’s behaviour. The police registered the case on basis of circumstantial evidence along with the opinion of legal experts.
In the suicide note, Sonia had mentioned that Singhar used to lose temper over trivial issues and often fought with her.
On Wednesday, Congress party leaders accused BJP government of framing MLA in fake case to settle political scores. They claimed that entire case is politically motivated as the victim’s son and her mother gave statement in favour of Singhar. In her suicide note, victim did not mention MLA’s name.
Congress party workers warned that if police did not quash FIR against Singhar, they will stage agitation.