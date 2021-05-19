Dhar: Quash FIR against MLA Umang Singhar as he is innocent, says district Congress unit

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and party workers from the district have demanded that the FIR registered against Congress MLA and former state forest minister Umang Singhar be quashed.

A Congress party delegation led by Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar’s representative and Dhar assembly constituency party spokesman and advocate Ajaysingh Thakur met additional collector Bhupendra Rawat here on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum.

An FIR was registered against Umang Singhar for abetment of suicide by Shahpura police in Bhopal on Monday after 39-year-old Sonia Bhardwaj hanged herself to death at Singhar’s bungalow in B sector in Shapura, Bhopal, on Sunday evening.