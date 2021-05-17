Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA and ex-minister Umang Singhar booked for abetment of suicide

BHOPAL: BJP MLA and ex-minister Umang Singhar has been booked for abetment of suicide by Shahpura police on Monday.
According to reports, 39-year-old Sonia Bhardwaj had hanged herself to death in Singhar’s Bunglaw at B sector of Shahpura on Sunday evening. Singhar, who is already married, wanted to marry Sonia after divorcing his wife. In suicide note, Sonia had indicated that she was depressed over MLA’s behaviour.
The cops registered the case on basis of circumstantial evidences and the statement of Sonia’s son along with opinion of legal experts.
In suicide note, Sonia had mentioned that Singhar used to lose temper over trivial issues and fight with her.
ASP Rajesh Singh said the woman’s son said that Singhar used to quarrel with her. He told police that she often used to cry during video call with him. Suicide note also indicates the same. All facts and evidence collected by the investigation team indicated that the minister abetted suicide, said the ASP.
The woman had come in contact with Singhar one and a half years ago. The woman’s son said that the family was aware of their relationship and subsequent development. The MLA too had not denied his relations with her.
Sonia had arrived in Bhopal a month ago and was living in the bungalow at B sector in Shahpura. Her son and mother, who reached Bhopal on Monday, said that she had informed them about her marriage. Meanwhile, Singhar reached Sunkhedi crematorium where Sonia’s body was consigned to flames and consoled her bereaved family. The Shahpura police recorded statements of her family members and also of Singhar on Monday. Her son accused ex-minister of fighting with his mother.
Umang Singhar has said that his family was ready for their marriage but it happened suddenly. He also alleged that the government was trying to politicise the issue. He said that the family members were forced to record their statements twice while the video of the crime scene was shot twice. It indicates that the machinery was harassing the family instead of fair probe.
