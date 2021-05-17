Bhopal: He did not allow me to touch anything, says suicide note of woman who was to marry ex-minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 39-year-old woman, who allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal on Sunday, had met former state forest minister and Congress MLA Umang Singhar through a matrimonial website two years ago, revealed police investigation. They were to get married. Singhar is nephew of state's former deputy chief minister late Jamuna Devi.

The woman identified as Sonia Bhardwaj, a resident of Ambala in Haryana, was found hanging in ex-minister's bungalow in Shahpura locality in Bhopal. The police have also recovered a one-page suicide note in which the woman has mentioned name of former minister many times. Sonia's family knew about her relationship with Singhar.

Talking to journalists, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said the woman and Singhar had met through shadi.com website. “They were to get married. But it is not clear when they were to get married. The statements of the family members have yet to be recorded,” he said. Umang Singhar is already married and has two children.

Family members of the woman have arrived in Bhopal and body has been handed over to them. Police sources said the woman met Singhar frequently in Delhi and Bhopal. “She had come to Bhopal a month back and was staying at ex-minister's bungalow. During her stay, she met Singhar on several occasions,” said sources.

Bhadauriya said that suicide note will be sent to writing expert to match handwriting of deceased. He also said that statement of the former minister will be recorded.

Police sources said Sonia had divorced her husband and was staying with her mother and son who is pursuing a hotel management course from a college in Shimla.

In her suicide note, she stated that she wanted to settle down. “He (Singhar) did not allow me to touch anything at his house and always got angry on trivial issue,” she wrote in her note.