Dhar: Wheat looted after truck turns turtle

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers in Bagh of Dhar district had a field day when a multi-axle truck carrying 300 quintals of wheat overturned on intervening night of Sunday and Monday. After the accident, several locals rushed to the spot and looted wheat overflowing from the vehicle. Almost 300 quintals of wheat were looted by opportunistic locals who rushed to pile the wheat into large sacks. It took villagers just under five hours to make off the entire load,

The driver of the truck, carrying 300 quintals of wheat sacks for processing from Bagh to Barwani district, lost control near Bagh village. As a result, the vehicle overturned and sacks of wheat overflowed. Many villagers rushed to the spot and took away wheat in their sacks and vessels.

Kush Traders owner Rajat Agal said that wheat was sold to Shivam Agro (proprietor Shivam Agarwal) traders, Barwani. The truck was carrying wheat to deliver to Barwani when an untoward incident happened.

The truck overturned at 1.30 am in the night about 8km away from Bagh village, but police were informed in the morning. Upon getting information, police reached the spot and inspected it. Further investigation is underway.