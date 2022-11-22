Dhar: Tribal society does not practise polygamy, says Ranjana Baghel

Representative Image | Pikist

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former MLA Ranjana Baghel launched a fresh salvo on MLA Umang Singhar facing rape charges.

Taking a dig at the Congress MLA, she said that unlike Singhar tribal society here never practises polygamy.

Baghel said that we tribals consider our mother, daughter and wife as Goddess and never torture them, unlike the Congress leader who was booked under serious Sections including 498-A (domestic violence), 377 (Unnatural offences), 376 (2) (n) (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Accusing Singhar of being involved in polygamy, Baghel said that she comes from the tribal society and knows all the rituals of tribal society very well and has never heard of any person involved in polygamy.

She added that some tribal people might have multiple marriages, but only if the first wife is unable to bear a child. In that case, a person might marry another woman with the consent of the first wife.

We tribal never harass or torture our wife or insult her publicly, unlike the Congress leader, Baghel said.

Quoting an example of a 38-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide at the Congress MLA’s bungalow in Bhopal in May 2021, Baghel said that exploitation of women has now become a habit for Shingar.

She demanded party senior leader Rahul Gandhi must act on the matter and asked him to remove Singhar from the party post immediately.