Khandwa: Surbhi Jain of Narmadanagar brings laurels to Madhya Pradesh, country

Narmadanagar (Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh): Surabhi Jain, daughter of textile businessman and former sarpanch Sushil Jain and Sunita Jain of Narmadanagar, has brought laurels for the state and country.

She gave priority to health sector and entered the prestigious University of Illinois in the US for research. After doing research in the field of molecular biology and biochemistry, she obtained a doctor's degree.

Her researches will prove to be a major milestone in the field of genetic diseases. Currently, she is serving as the group leader in cancer biology department of biomedical engineering of Northwestern University, Chicago. Under her, eight people are conducting research.

Surabhi Jain was multi-talented since childhood and a class topper. She received primary and secondary education from Saint Augustine Convent School and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Narmadnagar respectively. She completed higher education from Digambar Public School in Indore. In the first attempt, she got admission in IIT Roorkee and did BTech in biotechnology from there.