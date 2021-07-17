Dhar: Revenue department staff bid farewell to Kukshi SDM Vivek Kumar

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A farewell function was organised on Friday for SDM Vivek Kumar who has been promoted as Additional Collector and transferred to Balaghat.

Kukshi tehsildar Sunil Davar appreciated his work style. “Introducing a better administrative system and meeting every challenge is special ability of SDM Kumar. He motivated everyone to give his or her best,” Davar said.

On this occasion, patwari Hasan Ali said, “The revenue department in Kukshi benefited from excellent working style and better administrative experience of SDM Kumar.” SDM Vivek Kumar was presented memento, shawl, coconut by revenue department.