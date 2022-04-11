Dhar: One dead after consuming toddy in Digvi village

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died while his wife and two others fell ill after consuming toddy on Monday in Dhar district, police said. The†four, including a 15-year-old had consumed toddy on Friday night in Digvi village, some 130 km from the district headquarters, said additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar.

Hamir Singh died in a hospital in adjoining Barwani district, while his wife Bina (45) and two others identified as Roop Singh (65) and Mahesh (15) are undergoing treatment, their condition is stated to be out of danger,the ASP added.

" The four fell ill after consuming toddy on Friday night. They were rushed to a government hospital in Dhar and then were taken to Barwani for further treatment," he said.

Inspector Prakash Sarode of Dahi police station said that the four had consumed toddy and ruled out them having spurious liquor.

Notably, demand for fresh toddy has seen a rise as the consumption of palm wine (toddy) has increased in the rural part of Madhya Pradesh with many falling prey to the belief that the toddy drink can keep Coronavirus at bay and even cure the infection.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:32 PM IST