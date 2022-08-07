Dhar: Matrishakti conference organised

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Swaraj Amrit Mahotsav, a matrishakti conference was organised in Dhar on Sunday. Mala Singh Thakur, a member of the Durga Vahini Central Committee from Indore was the keynote speaker who addressed the conference.

Along with the empowerment of women, the history of India's independence and the history related to Indian culture was highlighted as well as information was given about the contribution of women to the matrishakti and how Indian brave women showed their valour in the period of subjugation by the Mughals and the British.

Twinkle Jain, who brought laurel to the town by clearing the UPSC examination, presided over the conference. During this, she was also honoured by the committee.

Rakhi Rai and Rekha Rathod compared the programme while the chief guest was introduced by Pankaja Panchal and Alpana Joshi gave a vote of thanks.

The above information was given by GyanendraTripathi, media in-charge of Swaraj AmritMahotsav Committee.