Dhar: Farmers in trouble over delay in payment of PMFBY

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers from Dhar district nowadays are in trouble over delay in payment of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) even after they received dummy cheques over six months back.

According to information, on February 12, 2022, the Prime Minister's insurance amount payment distribution ceremony for the year 2020 was organised at Dhar Krishi Upaj Mandi. In this, the insurance claim amount for the Kharif season was to be distributed.

As many as 2,01,907 farmers of the district were selected and an insurance claim amount of Rs 235.57 crore was to be distributed to these farmers.

Officers including guest MLA Neena Verma, Civil Supplies Corporation vice-president Rajesh Agarwal, and former MP Savitri Thakur also handed over dummy cheques to the farmers in the programme.

There were some farmers in this whose insurance claim amount was very big.

One of the farmers Laxman from Biloda village who lodged his complaint with the CM Helpline after failing to get his insurance claim amount of Rs 3,54,210 said that it is almost six months and we have yet to get our dues.

Laxman claimed that in the hope of getting the amount, the farmers made rounds of the Agriculture Department and other related offices, but due to a lack of positive support, he decided to lodge his complaint with the CM helpline.

Anmol Patidar of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh said that this time the agriculture department did not even release the list of sanctioned loan cases. Due to this, how many and who got selected for the farmer insurance claim amount, is not clear.

Those who were handed over the cheques have not received the amount to date. Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) of the department Gyan Singh Mohaniya said that the money has come, but the situation will be clear only after going through the papers.

