Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, 85 corporators administered oath

Mayor-elect Malti Rai taking oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony held at ISBT on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-elect Malti Rai and 85 corporators took oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony held at ISBT on Friday. District collector Avinash Lawania administered oath to the newly elected public representatives. Rai was first to take the oath. Corporators were called in batch of 17 for the oath at dais. Before the oath ceremony, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Kanya–pujan.

Elections for Bhopal Municipal Corporation body were held on July 6 to elect Mayor and 85 corporators.

BMC 85 corporators taking oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony held at ISBT on Friday. D | FP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP president VD Sharma, minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang, BJP media in-charge Lokesh Parasar, former mayors Krishna Gaur, Uma Shankar Gupta, former MP Alok Sanjar, MLA Rameshwar Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Besides, other dignitaries who were present include State Bar Council chairman Vijay Choudhary, District Bar Association president PC Kothari, former District Bar Association president Rajesh Vyas, District Chamber of Commerce president Tejkul Pal Singh, Govind Goel and others.

Mayor Malti Rai seeks blessings of CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan after taking oath in Bhopal on Saturday. | FP

Hundreds of party supporters had turned up for the event, however, many of them could only watch the oath taking ceremony on a display screen installed outside the dome. The water proof dome erected for holding the ceremony could accommodate only 1000 guests. The supporters shouted slogans as the ceremony began. All the corporators were handed over a copy of oath for their convenience.

