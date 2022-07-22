Dhar: Man awarded life imprisonment in murder case

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dhar, Surendra Singh Gurjar sentenced a person to life imprisonment in connection with a case of murder in Nalchha area of Dhar district and also slapped him with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The convict has been identified as Sarup Jhindra, a resident of Bhiltalwada in Dhar while the deceased man has been identified as Var Singh, a resident of Nalchha in Dhar. Sarup was accused of murdering a man in November, 2020. Sarup hit him with a heavy stone after he asked him to return the money he had lent to him. The injured man was rushed to the Omsairam hospital, Dhar where he succumbed to severe injuries after battling for his life for five days.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Police Station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was started by Karan Singh Parmar. During the course of the investigation, Parmar gathered sufficient evidence against the accused and subsequently filed a charge-sheet against the accused. The proceedings of the case took place in additional district and session court where additional district judge Gurjar awarded Sarup life imprisonment and also slapped him with a fine of Rs 2000. Sharad Kumar Purohit was the additional public prosecutor in this case.

