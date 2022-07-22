Dhar: Collector reviews implementation of Dastak campaign

Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Pankaj Jain on Thursday undertook a visit across the district to look into the implementation of the ongoing Dastak Abhiyan at the grassroots level.

The campaign launched across the state in order to deliver a package of essential health and nutritional services to address child mortality and severe diseases in kids under 5 years.

Jain visited Dhamanda village and interacted with frontline workers about the process achieved under the campaign. He also made an appeal to the citizens to cooperate in the Dastak campaign to make it successful.

The campaign started on July 18 with the objective of maintaining the health and nutritional status of children up to five years of age and deliver essential health and nutrition services to these children with the help of frontline workers including ANMs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The frontline workers identify families with children up to the age of five years and screen them for common diseases such as diarrhoea, severe anaemia, malnutrition, etc. The campaign will continue till August 31 wherein the workers will check every household. Along with this, they will also ensure proper treatment. Besides, people will be informed about the identification and management of diseases in young children by conducting an intensive diarrhoea control fortnight campaign during this period. Families will also be made aware about early detection, management and referral of pneumonia in children.

In the Dastak campaign, people will be given information about the active identification and management of severely malnourished children. ORS packets will also be distributed to households having children up to the age of 5 years.

