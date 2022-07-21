e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Congress to hold demo to protest harassment of Gandhis

According to information the protest will be held at Trimurti Nagar intersection at 1 pm on Friday to mark their protest against the dictatorship of the central government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress members from Dhar will stage a protest here on Friday in protest against the attitude of central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to information the protest will be held at Trimurti Nagar intersection at 1 pm on Friday to mark their protest against the dictatorship of the centre who are continuously harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and many senior Congress leaders.

Former MLA Surendra Singh Neemkheda, senior Congress leader Mujeeb Qureshi, district Congress organisation Dhar in-charge Hemant Pal, district Congress president Ku. Balmukund Singh Gautam, along with the MLAs of the district will attend.

Read Also
Sandeepa Dhar shares her ‘first day at shoot’ experience on Imtiaz Ali's show 'Dr. Arora'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDhar: Congress to hold demo to protest harassment of Gandhis

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness