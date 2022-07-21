Dhar: Congress to hold demo to protest harassment of Gandhis

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress members from Dhar will stage a protest here on Friday in protest against the attitude of central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to information the protest will be held at Trimurti Nagar intersection at 1 pm on Friday to mark their protest against the dictatorship of the centre who are continuously harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and many senior Congress leaders.

Former MLA Surendra Singh Neemkheda, senior Congress leader Mujeeb Qureshi, district Congress organisation Dhar in-charge Hemant Pal, district Congress president Ku. Balmukund Singh Gautam, along with the MLAs of the district will attend.