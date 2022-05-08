Dhar: Groom bashed as argument over 'Sherwani' goes out of hand

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Wearing a 'Sherwani' instead of the traditional 'kurta - pyjama' at his own wedding cost the groom too much as he was bashed by the family and relatives of the bride after things went out of control and chased him away.

Both the families and relatives entered into a dispute which subsequently turned into a stone-pelting incident and caused injuries to many. Later, a police case was registered against 11 persons, including two women.

Now the situation is under control and the girl got married and went along with her in-laws after the five-hour-long drama.

Dhamnod police station-in-charge Sunil Yaduvanshi informed that the matter was reported from Mangbayda village which falls under the Dhamnod police station limit in Dhar district on Saturday afternoon.

Yaduvanshi informed that Sunderlal, a resident of Arjun Colony in Dhar was to marry a girl from Mangbayda village and as per the schedule his wedding procession reached the bride's doorstep at 2 pm on Saturday.

However, the bride's family members and relatives raised objections over the groom's costume as he was wearing a 'Sherwani' instead of the traditional 'kurta - pyjama'. Some women relatives of the bride insisted that Sunderlal change his clothes before 'phere' and other wedding rituals. They tried to explain to him about the tribal tradition, which mandates the groom to wear kurta-pyjama.

As things went from bad to worse, some of the baratis starts pelting stones at the relatives of the bride. Upset with this, relatives of the bride lost their cool and start bashing the groom. They chased Sunderlal away from the venue.

After some time, both the families gathered at Dhamnod police station. The police pacified them and solemnised the wedding under their supervision.

Police have registered a case against 11 persons, including two women.

Both the families informed that though the bride went along with her husband and in-laws, some rituals remain and they will complete this within the family to avoid such embarrassment.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:09 PM IST