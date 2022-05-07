Indore: After years-long wait, residents of Manglia area get drinking water of Narmada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The years-old demand for pure drinking water by residents of the Manglia area is now going to be fulfilled. They will no longer have complaints of contaminated and smelly water. Thousands of residents will now get pure drinking water from the Narmada. The problem of haphazard parking of petrol-diesel tankers will also be addressed.

The initiative by water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and collector Manish Singh yielded results on Saturday. Indian Oil Company (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Company Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Company (BPC) have sanctioned about Rs 10 crore from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the purpose. Initially, a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore was handed over to Silawat and collector Singh on Saturday. Development of the roads in the area will also be done with the sanctioned amount from the CSR funds.

Silawat said that then Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan had come on a visit to Manglia village. At that time, he had been briefed about the drinking water problem of the residents of the area. He took the problem seriously and ordered immediate action. According to his instructions, about Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned by the three oil companies from their CSR funds and the drinking water problem will be resolved soon through a coordinated action plan with the sanctioned amount and allocation received under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Singh said that this type of innovation is happening for the first time in the district, wherein development work will be done with the help of CSR funds. This was a big step, he said, towards providing pure drinking water. He asked representatives of the three oil companies to take special care of the fire safety arrangements in their respective depots.

Talking about the parking problem of the tankers at AB Road, Singh asked the oil companies to arrange for systematic parking for tankers and trucks. He instructed the SDM of the area to make available 4 acres to them for the purpose as soon as possible.

Representatives of the three oil companies expressed their gratitude to Silawat and Singh for allotting the land for parking and said this would solve a huge problem. ADM Ajaydev Sharma, Neeraj Rai and Arun Thakle of IOC, Yashpal Aneja of HPCL and Girish Athwale of BPC were present on the occasion.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:50 PM IST