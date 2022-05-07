Indore: ‘Obesity leads country to become diabetes capital’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President of the All-India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity Dr Banshi Saboo has said that two-thirds of the country’s population have uncontrollable diabetes.

“Obesity is the reason for our country becoming the diabetes capital. People are suffering from diabetes in our country from an early age of 40-45 years, while people above 60, generally, fall prey to diabetes in our Western countries,” Dr Saboo said.

He was talking to the media during his visit to the city on Saturday.

Explaining the various causes of diabetes and ways to prevent it, Dr Saboo said, “Prevention is better than cure and it must be followed in managing diabetes, as well. Most patients who suffer from it don’t take it seriously at the initial stages and the delay affects their eyes, kidneys and liver. Various programmes are being run by the association to reduce the number of diabetic patients and motivate them to start treatment at an early stage of the disease.”

The ‘Difficult Diabetes’ campaign was launched by the association in which one million people were tested for sugar in a single day in different parts of the country.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:36 PM IST