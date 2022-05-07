Indore: DAVV should have its own medical college, says Mohan Yadav

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) should have its own medical college and IT Park.

During a seminar lately, the minister said, “DAVV is the leading university of the state which has potential to figure into top 100 universities in the country. I think that this university should have its own medical college and IT park.”

Reacting to the minister's statement, DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain said that the university has identified a piece of land where it will set up an IT park which taking help from IIT Indore.

“As far as medical college issue is concerned, it requires huge amount of money,” she said.

The medical college is a long-pending project of DAVV.

The university even got 50 acres of land in 2001 from the district administration for setting up a medical college at Bada Banagarda.

However, the administration took back possession of 25 acres as no concrete step was taken by the university to set up a medical college till 2013.

Last year, DAVV was told that the remaining 25 acres of land was also taken back by the administration.

The administration promised 30 acres of the land at Bada Bangarda if it gives space for space on the UTD campus for the shifting of a Lord Shiva Temple at Bhawarkuna Square, Bhawarkuna police station and the construction of an overhead water tank.

Though initially, the DAVV rejected the offer, it had to agree to it following the intervention of the higher education minister.

While DAVV has committed to the land sought by the district administration, the latter is still to hand over the land to the former at Bada Bangarda.

Even if it gets 30-acre land, the proposed medical college would remain on paper in a dearth of funds. “Around Rs 700 crores will be required to set up the medical college, and DAVV does not have that much of amount as of now,” a senior officer at DAVV said.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:10 PM IST