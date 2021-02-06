DHAR: Congressmen accuse local police of helping BJP leaders to settle political scores

Dhar: Congress leaders and party members from Dhar district accused local police of helping Bharatiya Janata Party to settle political grudges. Party members led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria, former MLA Surendra Singh Nimkheda, district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam and others gheraoed the district collector and submitted a memorandum addressed to President of India here on Saturday.
They cited incidents on how inspector Taresh Soni and CSP Tarun Singh Baghel went beyond their jurisdiction to demolish a legally constructed tin shed godown at Sagore and Bagdun village under Dhar tehsil.
In Dhamnod, a Sanchi parlour awarded to Ashwin Jaiswal of Dharampuri assembly constituency was demolished by the police. Police registered a case against Lucky Sen, a resident of Nalcha village, on flimsy grounds along with a tribal Bute Nale. In order to harass people of Piplia village in Sardarpur assembly constituency, police destroyed standing crops there.
“In Manawar assembly constituency, many Congress workers face torture as they are framed in false cases. BJP mandal president lodged a false police complaint against MLA representative Devendra Singh Mandloi, a resident of Khandalai village, and police booked him without investigating the matter,” Congressmen added.
The elected representatives are being insulted by not inviting Congress MLAs at government functions. “BJP leaders make every possible attempt to hijack the government programme,” memorandum stated. Congress leaders demanded relevant action against police personnel who favour BJP’s wrongdoing in the district.