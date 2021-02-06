DHAR: Congressmen accuse local police of helping BJP leaders to settle political scores

Dhar: Congress leaders and party members from Dhar district accused local police of helping Bharatiya Janata Party to settle political grudges. Party members led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria, former MLA Surendra Singh Nimkheda, district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam and others gheraoed the district collector and submitted a memorandum addressed to President of India here on Saturday.

They cited incidents on how inspector Taresh Soni and CSP Tarun Singh Baghel went beyond their jurisdiction to demolish a legally constructed tin shed godown at Sagore and Bagdun village under Dhar tehsil.

In Dhamnod, a Sanchi parlour awarded to Ashwin Jaiswal of Dharampuri assembly constituency was demolished by the police. Police registered a case against Lucky Sen, a resident of Nalcha village, on flimsy grounds along with a tribal Bute Nale. In order to harass people of Piplia village in Sardarpur assembly constituency, police destroyed standing crops there.