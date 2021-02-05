Ujjain: Congress workers’ take out march against inflation, unemployment

Ujjain: Youth Congress members foot marched against fuel price hike, rising inflation and unemployment here on Friday evening. As the rally started from Tower Chowk, the Congress workers raised slogans against the policies of the Central government.

The workers carried placards in their hands they circled back via Indira Gandhi Square, Mungi Square and Shaheed Park. MLA Mahesh Parmar, District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel, Ananth Narayan Meena, Vicky Yadav, Ajit Singh Thakur, Yogesh Sharma, Manish Sharma, Sundar Malviya, Devrat Yadav, Bharat Shankar Joshi, Ravi Bhadoria along with a large number of Congress leaders, attended the rally.

Senior Congress leaders addressed the crowd pointing out that petrol is cheap even in poor countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, so why is the BJP government burdening the people of the country by imposing hefty taxes on petrol and diesel. The prices of petrol and diesel are constantly being increased by the Central government, which is directly hurting the domestic budget of people across the country. People have been deeply affected by this inflationary move, they added.