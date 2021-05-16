Dhar: BJP holds meeting in Badnawar to discuss problems farmers, traders face, Congress submits memorandum

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Local BJP leader held a meeting at rest house here on Sunday to discuss problems faced by farmers and traders due to lockdown. The fact that farmers stood in a queue outside Zila Sahkari Bank on Wednesday to withdraw money was also discussed.
Former MLA Khemraj Patidar said wheat is being purchased and farmers are visiting banks to get payments. “In these tough times, it is unjustifiable on the part of SDM Virendra Katare to get the farmers thrashed with sticks. He should pay attention to making proper arrangements,” he said. The BJP leaders condemned the act.
District BJP president Rajiv Yadav, he said SDM used power to make farmers follow Covid guidelines. “We will get it investigated whether they were hit with sticks,” he said. He said clarity is required and it has been conveyed to Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.
Matter was discussed with the bank official Parmanand present at the meeting who was requested to resolve it immediately. In response, he issued an order to set different days for farmers to collect payment through token system from the bank.
As per new directive, transactions for farmers of Sandla village committee will be done on Monday, Dharsikheda on Tuesday, Bakhatgarh on Wednesday, Dholana on Thursday, Kachibaroda and Kathodia on Friday and Badnawar and Ghatgara Committee on Saturday. For this, tokens will be distributed from 9.30 am to 10 am on respective dates.
Meanwhile, district Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singh Rathore, Tinku Bana submitted a memorandum to tehsildar addressed to chief minister regarding farmers being beaten and have demanded strict action against officials.
