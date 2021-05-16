Dhar: BJP holds meeting in Badnawar to discuss problems farmers, traders face, Congress submits memorandum

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Local BJP leader held a meeting at rest house here on Sunday to discuss problems faced by farmers and traders due to lockdown. The fact that farmers stood in a queue outside Zila Sahkari Bank on Wednesday to withdraw money was also discussed.

Former MLA Khemraj Patidar said wheat is being purchased and farmers are visiting banks to get payments. “In these tough times, it is unjustifiable on the part of SDM Virendra Katare to get the farmers thrashed with sticks. He should pay attention to making proper arrangements,” he said. The BJP leaders condemned the act.

District BJP president Rajiv Yadav, he said SDM used power to make farmers follow Covid guidelines. “We will get it investigated whether they were hit with sticks,” he said. He said clarity is required and it has been conveyed to Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.