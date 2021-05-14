Maharashtra farmers to get Rs 2,065 under PM-KISAN scheme

Mumbai: Nearly 91.6 lakh farmers from Maharashtra will get Rs 1,900 crore (average Rs 2,065 per farmer) under the 8th instalment of PM-KISAN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 8th instalment of financial benefit of Rs 20,000 crore to bank accounts of nearly 9.5 crore farmers under PM Kisan.

The government is striving to achieve 100% saturation under this scheme.

Latur-based Balasaheb Narare shared his experience on how he was benefited under the PM-KISAN scheme. He told the Prime Minister Narendra Modi how Kisan Credit Card helped him to avail credit from the bank and how it helped him to increase his farm production.