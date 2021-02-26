Dhar: Badnawar police station gets a facelift, to get ISO certificate

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The police station of Badnawar has been revamped and beautified with public support.

Badnawar police station incharge CB Singh will receive ISO certificate at a function to be held on February 28. Chief guest and state industry policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Inspector General of Police Indore zone Harinarayan Chari Mishra, DIG Indore Zone (rural) Chandra Shekhar Solanki, collector Alok Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh will be present on the occasion.

Singh was trying to get the ISO certificate for past one year by revamping and beautifying the police station. Singh said SP Aditya Pratap Singh inspired them to revamp the place and seek public support.

The building has acquired a fresh look. Benches have been set up in garden for visitors with a RO drinking water cooler. All the records of police station have been organised and arranged as per standards of certification while separate cabins have been provided for police officials. With paver blocks and plants, the place looks attractive.