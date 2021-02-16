Madhya Pradesh: Mess in government primary schools in Badnawar, work of classrooms, toilets pending for over a decade

Badnawar: In an era of e-learning, students of many government primary schools in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district are†still forced to attend classes under the open sky as the construction of additional classrooms at 17 schools are yet to be completed due to alleged negligence of gram panchayat and the contractor.

Sarpanch and sarpanch secretary withdrew over 80 per cent of sanction amount. The delay in construction raises question over intentions of the decision makers.

The department concerned has now forwarded recovery letters†to the respective gram panchayats.

In 2009-10, an additional room was sanctioned at the cost of Rs 2.64 lakhs in Government primary school of Kodalipada village under Chhayan gram panchayat. Before the construction of additional room could start, another room of Rs 2.64 lakh was approved in the year 2010-11--work of both the rooms remain incomplete.

In Chhayan village, work of four additional rooms in the Government Boys Middle School located near panchayat and that of an additional room in the primary school of Piplipada is incomplete. In 2010-11, some amount was withdrawn for four additional rooms in the government middle school of Kachibadauda gram panchayat but the work was abandoned after construction till the plinth level.