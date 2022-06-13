Dhar: 20 sarpanchs and 7060 panchs elected unopposed

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With the process of withdrawal of nomination papers for three-tier panchayat elections, a total of 20 sarpanches were elected unopposed.

It’s worth mentioning that the maximum number of sarpanches i.e., eight sarpanchs have been elected unopposed under Dhar district. Similarly, two from Dharmapuri, two from Manawar, two from Nisarpur, one from Bakaner, two from Nalchha and one sarpanch have been elected unopposed for the forthcoming panchayat elections.

Nonetheless, around three gram panchayats did not receive any nomination to the post of panchayat members. In such a situation, no elections would be held. As per information received from the district election officer, a total of 7,060 panchs have been elected unopposed from Dhar district.

Maximum number of panchs (around 937) have been elected unopposed in Badnawar block and 330 panchs from Dhar block.

According to deputy district election officer Neha Shivhare, the state government has earlier announced monetary incentives to panchayats that elect representatives unopposed, the move is aimed to encourage consensus among citizens.

If a sarpanch is elected by unanimous consensus, a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to that panchayat. Rs 7 lakh of monetary benefits will be provided if the entire panchayat is elected unopposed and Rs 12 lakh if a woman representative gets elected unopposed. This would have some positive impact in future.